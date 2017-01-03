Guyanese brothers targeted in fatal armed Queens robbery

Brothers Ricky and Sunny Kalisaran were returning to their car in search of the missing device early Monday when one was killed and the other wounded in a Queens street robbery, police sources said Tuesday. Ricky Kalisaran, 31, was fatally shot in the chest and bicep after arriving in New York from Guyana just two days earlier to attend his grandmom's funeral.

