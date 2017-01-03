Gunman seriously wounds two people in 1977 Times Square robbery
Two Times Square clothing store employes were seriously wounded yesterday morning when a woman's fearful scream provoked a lone gunman to open fire on 10 employes he was holding at gunpoint during an early morning stickup. Listed in fair condition at Roosevelt Hospital were Ioannia Gudrupis, 60, of Astoria, and Bennie Kitchen, 53, of Manhattan.
