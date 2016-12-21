Gunman can't rob Manhattan parking garage safe
A gunman stuck up a Hell's Kitchen parking lot attendant in a failed bid to get into the garage's safe Monday morning, police said. Cops said the would-be robber posed as a customer when he approached a 46-year-old woman who works at the MP Manhattan Plaza garage on W. 42nd St. by Ninth Ave. at about 8:30 a.m. He hid a gun behind a green parcel, then showed it to her and demanded she take him to the safe, cops said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|4 min
|NEMO
|722
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|36 min
|carmino seranni
|62,647
|jets talk back (Dec '07)
|1 hr
|jimi-yank
|13,604
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|SweLL GirL
|17,007
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|1 hr
|rainmaker2016
|15,735
|Whine and Cheese: Where are the crackers (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|Winnipeg Wacko
|1,281
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|Junket
|313,109
|Giants talk back (Dec '06)
|1 hr
|the don
|6,091
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|3 hr
|2 Dogs
|334,711
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|14 hr
|UFO
|596
|
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC