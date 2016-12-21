Gunman can't rob Manhattan parking ga...

Gunman can't rob Manhattan parking garage safe

A gunman stuck up a Hell's Kitchen parking lot attendant in a failed bid to get into the garage's safe Monday morning, police said. Cops said the would-be robber posed as a customer when he approached a 46-year-old woman who works at the MP Manhattan Plaza garage on W. 42nd St. by Ninth Ave. at about 8:30 a.m. He hid a gun behind a green parcel, then showed it to her and demanded she take him to the safe, cops said.

