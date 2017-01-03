Greenburgh Murder Attempt Among Fed C...

Greenburgh Murder Attempt Among Fed Charges In Blood Hound Brims Gang Case

A Greenburgh murder attempt is among several crimes charged to alleged members of an organized gang accused of committing assault, racketeering, conspiracy to commit murder and other violent crimes while selling cocaine in Westchester, the Bronx, Pennsylvania and elsewhere, according to authorities. Queens residents David Cherry, 35, also known as "Showtime," and Thomas Morton, 40, also known as "10 Stacks," are accused of shooting another suspected gang member, Saeed "O-Dog" Kaid, 36, in Greenburgh, on April 3, 2009, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara.

