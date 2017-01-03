Greenburgh Murder Attempt Among Fed Charges In Blood Hound Brims Gang Case
A Greenburgh murder attempt is among several crimes charged to alleged members of an organized gang accused of committing assault, racketeering, conspiracy to commit murder and other violent crimes while selling cocaine in Westchester, the Bronx, Pennsylvania and elsewhere, according to authorities. Queens residents David Cherry, 35, also known as "Showtime," and Thomas Morton, 40, also known as "10 Stacks," are accused of shooting another suspected gang member, Saeed "O-Dog" Kaid, 36, in Greenburgh, on April 3, 2009, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tarrytown Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|19 min
|OzRitz
|62,732
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|Princess Hey
|17,084
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|1 hr
|Bloody Bill Anderson
|896
|Madam President
|2 hr
|doomednewt
|382
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|2 hr
|Princess Hey
|15,756
|Ode to Bush (Mar '09)
|2 hr
|2 Dogs
|2,081
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|2 hr
|Paul Yanks
|42,209
|Whine and Cheese: Where are the crackers (Dec '09)
|3 hr
|OMTE
|1,319
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|4 hr
|Jennifer
|617
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|8 hr
|Paul Yanks
|334,768
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC