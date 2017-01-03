Grand jury to hear case of cop who was allegedly drunk on duty
A grand jury will hear evidence in the case of a Bronx cop accused of being drunk on duty, law enforcement sources said Wednesday. The Bronx district attorney is investigating whether Officer Richard Evans - who allegedly showed up drunk to a call of neighbors fighting - committed a crime last month, sources told the Daily News.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Giants talk back (Dec '06)
|21 min
|jimi-yank
|6,133
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|23 min
|here now
|17,054
|Donald Trump's deportation plans LEAKED !!!
|28 min
|Nonlib
|8
|Madam President
|38 min
|MAGA
|354
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|59 min
|Into The Night
|62,706
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|1 hr
|American Mongo Pawn
|835
|DRAIN the SWAMP !
|2 hr
|Obama is Well-Hung
|3
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC