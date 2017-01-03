Grand jury to hear case of cop who wa...

Grand jury to hear case of cop who was allegedly drunk on duty

Read more: New York Daily News

A grand jury will hear evidence in the case of a Bronx cop accused of being drunk on duty, law enforcement sources said Wednesday. The Bronx district attorney is investigating whether Officer Richard Evans - who allegedly showed up drunk to a call of neighbors fighting - committed a crime last month, sources told the Daily News.

