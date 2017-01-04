Governor unveils $10 billion plan to ...

Governor unveils $10 billion plan to improve Kennedy Airport

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has unveiled a $10 billion plan to transform the aging John F. Kennedy International Airport into a world-class hub with easy access. The Democrat told a gathering of the Association for a Better New York on Wednesday that JFK lags far behind modern overseas airports.

