Friend of Bryant Park shooting suspect is real gunman: lawyer
Corey Dunton is on trial for the 2013 shooting in Bryant Park that left a 14-year-old boy paralyzed and a 20-year-old man with lasting injuries. The Bronx teen arrested for firing into a crowd and striking two skaters at the Bryant Park ice rink in 2013 has been wrongly identified as the gunman, his lawyer argued to a jury Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cutting of pastor's role called 'vindictive' (Oct '08)
|29 min
|The Tithed Typer
|8,532
|TRUMP GIRL SPILLS on Trump !
|39 min
|Alexis Trumped
|3
|Madam President
|39 min
|Plottmasteram
|409
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|42 min
|ThomasA
|313,176
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|47 min
|Goober of Glovers...
|1,029
|TRUMP Says - BUZZFEED Garbage for Publishing Al...
|48 min
|POSTMORTEMEDIA
|2
|Rosie o Donnell ( REPENT ) ( REPENT)
|1 hr
|Rosys Red McDonnels
|2
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|Bring Back Rex
|334,865
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC