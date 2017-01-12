Friend of Bryant Park shooting suspec...

Friend of Bryant Park shooting suspect is real gunman: lawyer

14 hrs ago

Corey Dunton is on trial for the 2013 shooting in Bryant Park that left a 14-year-old boy paralyzed and a 20-year-old man with lasting injuries. The Bronx teen arrested for firing into a crowd and striking two skaters at the Bryant Park ice rink in 2013 has been wrongly identified as the gunman, his lawyer argued to a jury Thursday.

