Former New York City Mayor Michael Bl...

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg's Frankenmansion is nearly complete.

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Real Deal

In recent years, a number of them have combined multiple townhouses or building floors to create supersized homes, or Frankenmansions, as New York magazine's S. Jhoanna Robledo calls them. To construct these Frankenmansions, some prospective buyers purchase multiple buildings at once, while others approach their neighbors to offer multimillion-dollar buyouts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Real Deal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 37 min Paris 1,112
Review: oneBLOWdrybar 1 hr Shirley Shill - NYC 4
POSTMORTEMEDIA - CANADIAN ARTICLES on TRUMP ! 1 hr Vlad Putin WorldL... 1
TRUMP to License Porta-Potties for Inaugeration... 1 hr Vlad Putin WorldL... 1
Madam President 2 hr Vlad Putin WorldL... 424
News Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6... 2 hr Reverend Phil McC... 23
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr Reverend Phil McC... 313,185
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 9 hr Jimiyanks 334,870
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 10 hr Witness Me in LEV... 633
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,958 • Total comments across all topics: 277,917,029

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC