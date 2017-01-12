Former cop hopes to erase larceny cha...

Former cop hopes to erase larceny charge in Stamford

Read more: New Canaan News-Review

Former Stamford police officer Donald Chen, 31, of Queens, New York, has applied for a court diversionary program to wipe away the larceny charge he got for taking his police pay when he was supposed to be with the US Army Reserves, but enjoying a Hawaiian holiday with his girlfriend instead.

