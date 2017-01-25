Fire rages through row of Queens businesses

The four-alarm blaze started on the first floor of a Chinese restaurant on Roosevelt Ave. near Main St. in Flushing at 2 p.m., quickly spreading to all three floors of the building and an adjoining bakery, FDNY officials said. Firefighters were still battling the flames as of 5:30 p.m., and two smoke-eaters suffered minor injuries, an FDNY spokesman said.

