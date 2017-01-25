Fire rages through row of Queens busi...

Fire rages through row of Queens businesses

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

The four-alarm blaze started on the first floor of a Chinese restaurant on Roosevelt Ave. near Main St. in Flushing at 2 p.m., quickly spreading to all three floors of the building and an adjoining bakery, FDNY officials said. Firefighters were still battling the flames as of 5:30 p.m., and two smoke-eaters suffered minor injuries, an FDNY spokesman said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 21 min jimi-yank 42,326
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 2 hr Curls 635
News In a hijab at the inauguration, Muslim woman sa... 3 hr Where is my love ... 8
David Letterman - Jay Leno Att. V2K Micro NY ... 6 hr Newton 1
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 6 hr Where is my love ... 1,547
Time to go? (Jun '15) 7 hr ThomasA 12,994
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 7 hr Princess Hey 15,829
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 8 hr Carlos 335,027
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,683 • Total comments across all topics: 278,263,082

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC