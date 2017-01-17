El Chapo's new home: a jail that held...

El Chapo's new home: a jail that held mobsters, terrorists

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" In the heart of bustling lower Manhattan sits one of the country's most secure federal lockups " and the new home of Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. Guzman, who pleaded not guilty on Friday to charges he ran one of the world's biggest drug-trafficking operations, can expect to be kept in a special unit inside the drab 12-story Metropolitan Correctional Center, where such other high-profile, high-risk inmates as Gambino crime family boss John Gotti and several former close associates of Osama bin Laden awaited trial.

