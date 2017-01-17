'El Chapo' Guzman turned over to US

'El Chapo' Guzman turned over to US

Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has been extradited to the United States, according to a statement by the Mexican Foreign Ministry. Mexican authorities had planned to turn Guzman, head of the Sinaloa cartel, over before Friday's inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, a US official told CNN's Evan Perez.

