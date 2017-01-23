Debut Of Cachet Boutique Hotel In New...

Debut Of Cachet Boutique Hotel In New York City

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Hospitality Net

Merchants Hospitality, Inc today announced the signing of definitive agreements with Cachet Hospitality Group to manage and brand 510 West 42nd Street property as a Cachet Boutique New York Hotel. CHG will expand its North American presence with Cachet Boutique New York - slated to open in Spring 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 1 hr Paul Yanks 42,306
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 1 hr Paul Yanks 335,000
News Actors, mayors rally at inauguration eve Trump ... 1 hr ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 83
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 2 hr Where is my love ... 1,469
Time to go? (Jun '15) 2 hr Gilbert 12,987
ANTI-TRUMP RALLY BIGGER than WOODSTOCK ! 3 hr actorvet 4
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 3 hr rainmaker2016 15,807
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,540 • Total comments across all topics: 278,195,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC