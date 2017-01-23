Debut Of Cachet Boutique Hotel In New York City
Merchants Hospitality, Inc today announced the signing of definitive agreements with Cachet Hospitality Group to manage and brand 510 West 42nd Street property as a Cachet Boutique New York Hotel. CHG will expand its North American presence with Cachet Boutique New York - slated to open in Spring 2017.
