Dead 7-month boy weighed just 8 pound...

Dead 7-month boy weighed just 8 pounds when brought to hospital

12 hrs ago

Seven-month-old Dameen Mohammed, whose mother and grandmother brought to a Brooklyn hospital more than a day after his death, was severely malnourished at the time, police sources said. A 7-month old Staten Island boy whose mother and grandmother brought to a Brooklyn hospital more than a day after his death was severely malnourished, police sources said.

