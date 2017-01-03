Dead 7-month boy weighed just 8 pounds when brought to hospital
Seven-month-old Dameen Mohammed, whose mother and grandmother brought to a Brooklyn hospital more than a day after his death, was severely malnourished at the time, police sources said. A 7-month old Staten Island boy whose mother and grandmother brought to a Brooklyn hospital more than a day after his death was severely malnourished, police sources said.
