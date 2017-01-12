Cousin of 'Big Ang' Arrested for Fail...

Cousin of 'Big Ang' Arrested for Failing to Pay $100K in Taxes from Bar: DA

The cousin of late reality star "Big Ang" stiffed the government out of $100,000 in sales tax from the West Brighton bar they co-owned, prosecutors said. SallyAnn Lombardi, 57, who owned the now shuttered Drunken Monkey bar with Angela "Big Ang" Raiola , was arrested Tuesday for tax fraud after she failed to make payments to the state, the New York Daily News first reported.

