Cops probe Qns. subway attacks on 2 women as possible hate crimes

A 28-year-old man verbally abused and punched two women in subway stations in Queens, during separate attacks that police are investigating as hate crimes, cops said Friday. Arana Sherlock is being sought by authorities for the racially-charged attacks that began Dec. 8 inside the 88th St. station in Ozone Park around 9:20 a.m., police said.

