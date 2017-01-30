Cops investigate suspicious death of 24-year-old Queens man
Cops responding to a 911 call found the victim, Efrain Vargas, dead in his home on 91st St. near 91st Ave. in Woodhaven on Sunday around 3:30 p.m., authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists
|29 min
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|113
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|38 min
|bad mom
|641
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|57 min
|OMTE
|1,725
|republicans need to rein in trump immediately o...
|59 min
|wearescrewed
|1
|Most big cities are not family friendly
|1 hr
|Comment Submitter
|1
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|313,250
|so democrats, now you know....next time you hav...
|1 hr
|wearescrewed
|1
|If Trump is Literally Hitler...
|2 hr
|George Soros
|10
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|3 hr
|Paul Yanks
|335,065
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC