Cops bust N.J. man who allegedly owes $94,000 in unpaid tolls
Port Authority cops arrested a 43-year-old New Jersey man accused of racking up $94,000 in unpaid bridge and tunnel tolls, officials said Saturday. Sean Haluska, of Farmingdale, was stopped after he failed to pay the toll on Staten Island to the Outerbridge Crossing about 9:40 a.m. Friday, officials said.
