Cops bust armed iPhone thief moments after robbery
A pair of Brooklyn cops nabbed a gun-toting thief moments after he held up a teenager in Canarsie on Friday, cops said. Police Officers Javier Solis and Christopher Reiff were finishing up an accident investigation on E. 84th St. and Avenue L when the bloodied 16-year-old victim ran into them around 7:30 p.m., authorities said.
