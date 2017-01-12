Cops bust armed iPhone thief moments ...

Cops bust armed iPhone thief moments after robbery

14 hrs ago

A pair of Brooklyn cops nabbed a gun-toting thief moments after he held up a teenager in Canarsie on Friday, cops said. Police Officers Javier Solis and Christopher Reiff were finishing up an accident investigation on E. 84th St. and Avenue L when the bloodied 16-year-old victim ran into them around 7:30 p.m., authorities said.

Read more at New York Daily News.

