Cop involved in drunken off-duty shooting has cost city $8.2M :0
In a deal signed late Friday, the NYPD agreed to fork over $6.9 million to Joseph Felice, who was shot six times by Officer Brendan Cronin in 2014. Felice and Borrelli have accused the NYPD of paving the way for Cronin's shooting rampage by A allowing him to drink on the job during intensive gun training at the NYPD's Rodman's Neck training facility in The Bronx.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|7 min
|OMTE
|1,655
|What more needs to happen before we impeach a c...
|1 hr
|Smh
|2
|Another Republican Bites the Dust!! (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|Black Zilla
|939
|Gay Teens NYC (Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn) (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Gay Long Donger L...
|121
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|2 hr
|SweLL GirL
|17,249
|TMAN_METS the fat fraud coward
|2 hr
|Shannon G
|2
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,022
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|13 hr
|jimi-yank
|42,403
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC