Cop involved in drunken off-duty shooting has cost city $8.2M :0

13 hrs ago

In a deal signed late Friday, the NYPD agreed to fork over $6.9 million to Joseph Felice, who was shot six times by Officer Brendan Cronin in 2014. Felice and Borrelli have accused the NYPD of paving the way for Cronin's shooting rampage by A allowing him to drink on the job during intensive gun training at the NYPD's Rodman's Neck training facility in The Bronx.

