Cop dead in apparent suicide had been...

Cop dead in apparent suicide had been hailed for prior arrests

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: SILive.com

An NYPD officer pronounced dead Tuesday morning from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound was identified by neighbors and sources on scene as 31-year-old Yong Yun. Assigned to the 120th Precinct, Yun and his partner were named "Cop of the Month" in 2014 by the Staten Island Chamber of Commerce.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 1 hr jimi-yank 42,246
Rangers talk back (Oct '07) 1 hr jimi-yank 7,762
Madam President 2 hr doomednewt 449
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 2 hr SweLL GirL 17,211
Clinton's are done "giving back" 4 hr Los Angeles 1
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 7 hr Jimmy Crack Carter 1,240
Charlene Duggs Spills All on TRUMP ! 7 hr Charlene Duggs Repub 1
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,034 • Total comments across all topics: 278,016,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC