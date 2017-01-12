Convict in 1991 Manhattan cop killing denied parole for 5th time
A convicted cop killer was denied parole for a fifth time in the 1991 shooting death of an off-duty NYPD officer during a late-night ATM robbery. Ex-con Michael Alston, 60, was convicted of gunning down Officer Keith Levine near a bank branch on W. 57th St. and Eighth Ave. just three days after Christmas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|12 min
|Bloody Bill Anderson
|1,020
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|21 min
|SweLL GirL
|17,152
|Finally
|23 min
|Guilder-Stern
|4
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|33 min
|jimi-yank
|334,860
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|1 hr
|Paul Yanks
|42,219
|Any info
|1 hr
|Old Dog
|4
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|Canadian Analoriface
|313,174
|HILLARY will be THE BEST PRESIDENT EVER (Dec '14)
|6 hr
|Pip in Edmonton
|13,944
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC