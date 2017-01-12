Convict in 1991 Manhattan cop killing...

Convict in 1991 Manhattan cop killing denied parole for 5th time

A convicted cop killer was denied parole for a fifth time in the 1991 shooting death of an off-duty NYPD officer during a late-night ATM robbery. Ex-con Michael Alston, 60, was convicted of gunning down Officer Keith Levine near a bank branch on W. 57th St. and Eighth Ave. just three days after Christmas.

