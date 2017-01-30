Constantine Maroulis performs Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Ridgefield Playhouse.
Maroulis, who received a Tony Award-nomination for his star turn in Broadway's "Rock of Ages," said in a recent telephone interview that being a single dad may be full of challenges, but that his 6-year-old daughter Malena is his first priority. Maroulis brings his magnificent voice - he also starred in "Rent" on tour and "Jekyll and Hyde" on Broadway - to the Ridgefield Playhouse on Thursday, Feb. 2. New York folksinger/songwriter Brian Dunne also is on the bill.
