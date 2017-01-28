Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists
Left-wing activists have found a collateral target in their efforts to resist President Trump - powerful Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer. Enraged that the Senate Minority Leader has voted in favor of several cabinet nominees, a coalition of political, environmental and anti-poverty organizations led by the Working Families Party plan to protest near Schumer's Park Slope home and in front of his Peekskill office this week.
Since: Aug 11
#1 10 hrs ago
the left better get used to it,they have no choice do to no longer having control.
#2 9 hrs ago
Moron, you're confused as to what the story is about. It's not about whether the left can stop Ill Duce Trump nominees from getting into the Koch Bros Cabinet. It's about this Democratic Senator's failure to cast a vote against them. And even Democrats with lots of connections and time in the Senate and campaign cash can sometimes be rooted out by his constituents.
I'd really like to know how any person can get as stupid as you are.
#3 5 hrs ago
Schumer is an extremely smart and dangerous lawyer and knows he must maintain relationships if only to have a position where he can meddle and destroy the American society as the Democrats try to regain their positions of graft and immorality. The Leftwing lunatics should be encouraged to do as much damage to Schumer as they can. No stone should be left unturned trying to dismantle and destroy almost every impact Schumer and his dishonest Communist agenda has imposed. Hand the Leftwing lunatics some pliers!
#4 5 hrs ago
Heh
Even Schumer knows siding with the Left is a losing proposition.
#5 5 hrs ago
retard,the Koch brothers did not support Trump,how can you be so dam stupid?
#6 5 hrs ago
You are absolutely correct, on ALL points.
#7 4 hrs ago
The arrogance of these Leftwing twits here and in the "coalition of political, environmental and anti-poverty organizations led by the Working Families Party" is nauseating. They are marginal and have absolutely no impact on government and never will. This is because they are lunatics with no knowledge, or experience in how power politics works. The influence of Schumer is considerably more powerful, even as a lone Senator. Dedicated, two-faced Communists know very well what they are doing. Really, has anyone here ever heard of a "Working Families Party?" Conservatives on Topix would have more influence by calling themselves "The Borg."
The danger is Schumer. Destroye Schumer and you have accomplished something. Any feint by him is a smartass dodge of humanism and its responsibilities. Why isn't he promoting his Congressional Democrat from Hawaii, who has called Obama's, Clinton's and Schumer's Crimes Against Humanity in Syria for what they are? The answer is the Democrat Communists are (in the words of the Dalai Lama) "The Worst of the Worst."
#8 4 hrs ago
He'll argue with you for five pages that the Kochs secretly supported Trump.
#9 4 hrs ago
One of them did, until Trump took Office. I think both of them are turned against him, now...from what little I've read about them.
Trump is determined to dominate all the reliable News Reporting Agencies, so all you can read is the unbelievable crazy things he's doing, on all of them.
Needing that much attention, while complaining about it, and bashing all the reliable Media Sources for covering the crazy things that he's doing, is a sure sign that Trump is unfit to serve, because of a severe mental illness. Anybody with two healthy brain cells knows that.
Trump said tonight on the News, several times, referring to what he did today about the immigrants confined to the Airports, that "it's was very nicely, everybody can see that it's working out very nicely".
What planet does this delusional Nut Case-Trump live on, in his warped, sick mind???
He must have been watching and listening to the Russian News Broadcasts! He, definitely wasn't watching, or listening to, ANY of the American Ones!
#10 4 hrs ago
there are no reliable news sources here anymore
#11 4 hrs ago
OH, YES THERE ARE! You TEApublicans just REFUSE to Watch, Listen To, or Read, ANY OF THEM!
Your Fake News and Propaganda Sources are NOT reliable NEWS SOURCES, they're nothing more than just that...Fake News and Propaganda Sources!!! LEARN THE DIFFERENCE!
#12 4 hrs ago
The only thing your media and press is pandering is your and your mainstream Democrat leaders not liking the clear, succinct and honest appraisal by an actual honest Hawaiian Democrat U.S. Legislator, condemning the criminal behavior of the very people you wanted back in office. That's the character of your biased and bigoted press and media. They want and you want criminal grafters, thieves and those guilty of Crimes Against Humanity on never before seen levels back in office. 2.2 Million people in Yemen dying right now from your people's impact and you want to praise pink pussy hats. Not only are you stupid, you're as guilty of Crimes as your leaders have been.
#13 3 hrs ago
Trump is committing an Impeachable Offense, by using an Unsecured Cell Phone, alone!
You TEApublicans butchered Hillary with claims of that's what she did...and she wasn't even President. TRUMP IS PRESIDENT, and all of you are completely ignoring it, and so is Congress.
THAT, ALONE, PROVES what Hippocrites all of you TWO-FACED TEApublicans are, and how corrupt, weak, and spineless that ALL the TEApublican Members of Congress, are!!!
It's time to, "Drain The Swamp", alright...the "CORRUPT SWAMP" that both Branches of our CORRUPT Congress, has become!
#14 3 hrs ago
Duh, well Mortimer, let's see here... Let's compare an "unsecured cell phone" (if there is such a thing) to Obama's, Clinton's and Kerry's imposed genocide in the Middle East and Africa of Tens of Thousand of Christians by arming and funding terrorists in Syria and five other nations. Clinton receives many Millions of Dollars from a country killing women for being raped, but Trump protecting Americans is more criminal to Democrat Communist proponents. Duh, well Mortimer, the contrast isn't hard to see.
Winnipeg, Canada
#15 1 hr ago
Kind of like TRUMP's Anti-Immigrant Program
Being Shut Down by the Courts !
TRUMP should face an " UN-AMERICAN ACTIVITIES Tribunal !
Winnipeg, Canada
#16 1 hr ago
United States
#17 11 min ago
The Courts.....from the Easten Districts......UN-AMERICAN ACTIVITIES.........Targeting the White Christian Communities to Opium Addictions......cutting 1.9 billion dollar side deals with HSBC Bank...for...THE QUEEN'S CHURCH OF ENGLAND......and the NY JEWS.RAYMOND SAKLER,ERIK MADOFF,ERIK SCHNEIDERMAN,,WITH..... CHUCKY "HEAD DOWN CLOWN " Schumer.....needING to explain the Jews Mafesanse of OBAMACARE.....TO MASS MURDER WHITEY.......
