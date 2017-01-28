There are on the New York Post story from 14 hrs ago, titled Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists. In it, New York Post reports that:

Left-wing activists have found a collateral target in their efforts to resist President Trump - powerful Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer. Enraged that the Senate Minority Leader has voted in favor of several cabinet nominees, a coalition of political, environmental and anti-poverty organizations led by the Working Families Party plan to protest near Schumer's Park Slope home and in front of his Peekskill office this week.

