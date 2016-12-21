Chef found dead by housekeeper at his Manhattan apartment
Police found John Kekalos, 51, face-up in the living room of his 50th-floor apartment at the Beatrice - a swanky high-rise hotel and apartment building on W. 29th St. Kekalos' housekeeper discovered the body, and though the medical examiner will determine his cause of death, investigators don't suspect foul play, sources said.
