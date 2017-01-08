Carnegie Deli, a New York institution...

Carnegie Deli, a New York institution, closes its doors

New York, New York, United States - For 79 years it reigned as a New York culinary institution: The Carnegie Deli, frequented by locals and visitors for its ginormous sandwiches, and immortalized in the Woody Allen movie "Broadway Danny Rose." Now, it's closed, relegated to nostalgic photos and memories - another sign, many say, that America's biggest city is losing its old charms and succumbing to exorbitant property prices and the encroachment of ever more Manhattan hotels.

