Cambridge police arrest two New York men as part of larger investigation into financial scamming

Two New York men have been arrested after a lengthy investigation by Cambridge police into card cracking, a kind of financial scam. The men, Delon St. Louis, 23, and Darren Zamor, 21, had allegedly deposited counterfeit checks into bank accounts they accessed through account holders since April 2016, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Cambridge Police Commissioner Brent Larrabee said in a statement.

