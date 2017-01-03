Brooklyn cab driver raped, robbed wom...

Brooklyn cab driver raped, robbed woman at knifepoint

Police are investigating a report that a cab driver raped and robbed a woman after picking her up in Coney Island on Saturday. A cab driver raped and robbed a 29-year-old woman in Brooklyn early Saturday after picking her up, officials alleged.

