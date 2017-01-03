Brooklyn cab driver raped, robbed woman at knifepoint
Police are investigating a report that a cab driver raped and robbed a woman after picking her up in Coney Island on Saturday. A cab driver raped and robbed a 29-year-old woman in Brooklyn early Saturday after picking her up, officials alleged.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whine and Cheese: Where are the crackers (Dec '09)
|2 min
|Syrian Refugee As...
|1,334
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|9 min
|Reverend Ben Dover
|313,161
|Meryl Streep
|17 min
|Nonlib
|5
|Giants talk back (Dec '06)
|24 min
|jimi-yank
|6,174
|Cutting of pastor's role called 'vindictive' (Oct '08)
|25 min
|Bruser
|8,518
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|32 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,762
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|37 min
|Princess Hey
|17,108
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|37 min
|Earl
|334,779
|Madam President
|1 hr
|Weird Al Yanakovitch
|400
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|17 hr
|Jennifer
|620
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|Sun
|2 Dogs
|897
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC