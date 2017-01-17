Boy, 5, found dead inside his Queens ...

Boy, 5, found dead inside his Queens home

13 hrs ago

Cops found little Michael Guzman unconscious inside his home at 109th Ave. by Inwood St. at about 4:15 p.m. Emergency personnel rushed him to Jamaica Hospital, but he couldn't be saved.

