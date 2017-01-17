Boy, 5, found dead inside his Queens home
Cops found little Michael Guzman unconscious inside his home at 109th Ave. by Inwood St. at about 4:15 p.m. Emergency personnel rushed him to Jamaica Hospital, but he couldn't be saved.
