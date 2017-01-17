Book Review: 'Little Deaths' by Emma ...

Book Review: 'Little Deaths' by Emma Flint is mesmerizing

"Little Deaths," Emma Flint's mesmerizing debut, works well as a look at misogyny, gossip, morals and the rush to judge others when a child goes missing. The novel opens with Ruth Malone in prison, convicted of killing her two children, Frankie, almost 6 years old, and Cindy, age 4. Ruth was the immediate suspect - single mothers were an anomaly in 1965, especially those who work as a cocktail waitress.

