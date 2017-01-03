Beautiful' at Bushnell in Hartford
"Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" will be on stage at The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts in Hartford, Tuesday, Jan. 17, through Sunday, Jan. 22. Ever heard of Carol Klein , the nice Jewish girl from Brooklyn, N.Y., whose mother taught her to play piano when she was 4? If you're familiar with legendary singer-songwriter Carole King , you can answer yes, because they are one and the same.
|
