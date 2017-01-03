Beautiful' at Bushnell in Hartford

Beautiful' at Bushnell in Hartford

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: News Times

"Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" will be on stage at The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts in Hartford, Tuesday, Jan. 17, through Sunday, Jan. 22. "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" will be on stage at The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts in Hartford, Tuesday, Jan. 17, through Sunday, Jan. 22. "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" will be on stage at The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts in Hartford, Tuesday, Jan. 17, through Sunday, Jan. 22. "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" will be on stage at The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts in Hartford, Tuesday, Jan. 17, through Sunday, Jan. 22. Ever heard of Carol Klein , the nice Jewish girl from Brooklyn, N.Y., whose mother taught her to play piano when she was 4? If you're familiar with legendary singer-songwriter Carole King , you can answer yes, because they are one and the same.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jets talk back (Dec '07) 3 min jimi-yank 13,662
Knights Templets child molesting propping fools 6 min Plottmasteram 1
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 7 min SweLL GirL 17,136
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 15 min Into The Night 62,802
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 16 min Paris 936
Hey Meryl Streep, it broke my heart too 36 min Plottmasteram 5
UPCHUCK SCHUMER"HEAD CLOWN" Heeeeeeeeeeeeeee 43 min Plottmasteram 12
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 3 hr jimi-yank 334,813
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 3 hr Jennifer 625
Giants talk back (Dec '06) 5 hr Paul Yanks 6,196
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,529 • Total comments across all topics: 277,779,427

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC