Bar to show adorable animal feed in lieu of inauguration

Need an adorable alternative to watching the presidential inauguration? Hinterlands Bar in Brooklyn, New York, has pledged to show cute animals on both of their televisions all day and night on Jan. 20. "It's going to happen but we don't have to watch it," the bar said in a Facebook post about Donald Trump's inauguration. The adorable animal-fest kicks off at 1 p.m. on Friday and ends 4 a.m. on Saturday.

