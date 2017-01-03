Bagel shop worker fired for refusing ...

Bagel shop worker fired for refusing to serve cops :0

A cop-hating bagel-shop employee was fired after making derogatory remarks to police officers who were patronizing the Staten Island eatery. An owner of Tottenville Bagels Inc. told The Post that sometime between Sunday evening and Monday morning, the newly hired worker told two officers that the shop didn't serve "pigs."

