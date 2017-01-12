Attempted McNugget thief busted for pulling gun on classmate
Authorities busted a 12-year-old boy for allegedly pulling a gun on a classmate, 13, who wouldn't give him a McNugget, cops said. The 12-year-old boy pulled what was believed to be a gun on the victim in a Manhattan subway station and demanded a Chicken McNugget from her - but she smacked the weapon away and he was arrested, police said Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|springs church in winnipeg ( 2010 ? )
|8 min
|Jessica Hann Secr...
|3
|jets talk back (Dec '07)
|9 min
|jimi-yank
|13,698
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|31 min
|Mullet Omar Simps...
|1,045
|Why do FOX News woman dress like hookers (Jul '15)
|37 min
|Winnipeg Burka Squad
|162
|Madam President
|46 min
|TRUMP GOON SQUAD
|413
|Time to go? (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|Nonlib
|12,967
|Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6...
|1 hr
|MOSAIC bozo
|5
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|3 hr
|Nemo
|334,866
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC