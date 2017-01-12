Attempted McNugget thief busted for p...

Attempted McNugget thief busted for pulling gun on classmate

14 hrs ago

Authorities busted a 12-year-old boy for allegedly pulling a gun on a classmate, 13, who wouldn't give him a McNugget, cops said. The 12-year-old boy pulled what was believed to be a gun on the victim in a Manhattan subway station and demanded a Chicken McNugget from her - but she smacked the weapon away and he was arrested, police said Thursday.

