Arrests Made in Ticket Ponzi Scheme f...

Arrests Made in Ticket Ponzi Scheme for 'Hamilton,' Adele Shows

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Billboard

Two men were charged Friday with roles in Ponzi schemes that cheated wealthy people, including some who believed they were investing in ticket businesses for popular shows like an Adele concert and Broadway's Hamilton . Joseph Meli, 42, of Manhattan, and Steven Simmons, 48, of Wilton, Connecticut, were arrested on charges alleging they enticed wealthy individuals to make multi-million-dollar investments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists 16 min Cabbage 71
News New York Muslims Encouraged By Mass Support as ... 48 min anonymous 1
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 1 hr SweLL GirL 17,265
Time to go? (Jun '15) 1 hr Patriot 12,998
Reasons to cheer For President Obama One, Two..... (Apr '12) 3 hr 2 Dogs 1,248
Another Republican Bites the Dust!! (Dec '11) 3 hr 2 Dogs 944
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 5 hr Vlad the Inhaler ... 1,699
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. China
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,232 • Total comments across all topics: 278,384,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC