Another Pedestrian Death Renews Cries For Safer Grand Street

Another Pedestrian Death Renews Cries For Safer Grand Street

14 hrs ago Read more: DNAInfo.com

For the second time in as many months, frustrated residents and elected officials gathered on a Grand Street corner to call for a safer, more pedestrian-friendly street, after yet another fatal collision on the block. Residents rallied on the corner of Lorimer Street Tuesday morning, the day after 85-year-old Rafael Neives, a fixture of the block who neighbors fondly dubbed the "neighborhood watchdog," was struck and killed in front of Key Food supermarket as he attempted to cross to his home at 584 Grand St. mid-block.

