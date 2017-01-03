Air pollution inspector arrested for ...

Air pollution inspector arrested for accepting bribe

From DNA Info : A city air pollution inspector was busted for soliciting a bribe from a Brooklyn construction site after threatening to impose a stop work order, officials said Wednesday.

