After a century of promises, New York...

After a century of promises, New Yorkers finally get their 2nd Avenue subway

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Eleven-year-old Bobby Graves may have only caught the tail end of a century's worth of deferred promises on New York's Second Avenue subway. But he's already seen enough to treat the project with extreme skepticism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 6 min Roxie Darling 15,724
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 16 min CRACKHEAD T-MAN 334,702
jets talk back (Dec '07) 21 min Paul Yanks 13,594
RUSSIA to ALLY with LEBANON ! 34 min The Last Warrior ... 50
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Obama is dumb 62,636
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 1 hr OMTE 692
Reasons to cheer For President Obama One, Two..... (Apr '12) 2 hr Comrade deBlasio 1,222
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 4 hr Louella Parsons 595
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,456 • Total comments across all topics: 277,534,835

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC