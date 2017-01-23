Adolf Dehn captures - essence of the city' in the 1950s

Adolf Dehn's "Autumn in Central Park," 1956, a watercolor on paper, will be on view at the Fairfield University Art Museum from Jan. 27 to April 7. It's on loan from a private collection in Washington, D.C. less Adolf Dehn's "Autumn in Central Park," 1956, a watercolor on paper, will be on view at the Fairfield University Art Museum from Jan. 27 to April 7. It's on loan from a private collection in Washington, ... more "The Battery," in Manhatttan, by mid-20th-century artist Adolf Dehn, will be on view at the Fairfield University Art Museum from Jan. 27 to April 7. "The Battery," in Manhatttan, by mid-20th-century artist Adolf Dehn, will be on view at the Fairfield University Art Museum from Jan. 27 to April 7. "White, Central Park," in Manhatttan, by mid-20th century artist Adolf Dehn, will be on view at the Fairfield University Art Museum from Jan. 27 to April 7. "White, Central Park," ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.