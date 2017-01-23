Adolf Dehn captures - essence of the ...

Adolf Dehn captures - essence of the city' in the 1950s

Adolf Dehn's "Autumn in Central Park," 1956, a watercolor on paper, will be on view at the Fairfield University Art Museum from Jan. 27 to April 7. It's on loan from a private collection in Washington, D.C. less Adolf Dehn's "Autumn in Central Park," 1956, a watercolor on paper, will be on view at the Fairfield University Art Museum from Jan. 27 to April 7. It's on loan from a private collection in Washington, ... more "The Battery," in Manhatttan, by mid-20th-century artist Adolf Dehn, will be on view at the Fairfield University Art Museum from Jan. 27 to April 7. "The Battery," in Manhatttan, by mid-20th-century artist Adolf Dehn, will be on view at the Fairfield University Art Museum from Jan. 27 to April 7. "White, Central Park," in Manhatttan, by mid-20th century artist Adolf Dehn, will be on view at the Fairfield University Art Museum from Jan. 27 to April 7. "White, Central Park," ... (more)

