There are on the Albany Times Union story from 13 hrs ago, titled Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York City museum. In it, Albany Times Union reports that:

In this Nov. 30, 2016 file photo, Shia LaBeouf arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Man Down" at ArcLight Cinemas Hollywood. LaBeouf has been arrested early Thursday morning, Jan. 26, 2017, after he allegedly got into an altercation with another man outside a New York City museum.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Albany Times Union.