Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside N...

Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York City museum

There are 2 comments on the Albany Times Union story from 13 hrs ago, titled Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York City museum. In it, Albany Times Union reports that:

In this Nov. 30, 2016 file photo, Shia LaBeouf arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Man Down" at ArcLight Cinemas Hollywood. LaBeouf has been arrested early Thursday morning, Jan. 26, 2017, after he allegedly got into an altercation with another man outside a New York City museum.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
anonymous

New York, NY

#1 11 hrs ago
Was he drunk again? Mr. Hyde seems to be in control.

Shia, Hollywood doesn't seem to agree with you and you just can't seem to get in the "artist" groove. Maybe it's not you. Maybe you should consider the possibility that you've been surrounded by vampires your entire life and need to get away from them before they kill you.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Community Disorganizer

Trumbull, CT

#2 9 hrs ago
Never heard of this LaBeouf dirt bag before all this nonsense; the creep is just another attention starved hater.

Speaking of attention starved fools, looks like Chelsea Handler attacking Melania Trump is her new way to try to stay some what relevant in the demented world that is Hollyweird; when this no longer works, we can expect her to go back to exposing her flabby T & A again.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: ARTLOOK GLASS COMPANY NEW YORK 8 min Give It Up Guys 37
AMERICA TRUMPED ! - We will Pay for The Wall ! 15 min No Whites Here 5
What is JimiYank favorite roller coaster ride? 21 min Gutsy McGoo 2
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 23 min Jack LaLanne 42,342
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 33 min Bloody Bill Anderson 1,575
News Some children fearful of what a Trump presidenc... 1 hr Well Well 7
The Future Is Here-Succumb 1 hr THE UNDERGROUND 2
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,210 • Total comments across all topics: 278,278,276

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC