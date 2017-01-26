Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York City museum
There are 2 comments on the Albany Times Union story from 13 hrs ago, titled Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York City museum.
In this Nov. 30, 2016 file photo, Shia LaBeouf arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Man Down" at ArcLight Cinemas Hollywood. LaBeouf has been arrested early Thursday morning, Jan. 26, 2017, after he allegedly got into an altercation with another man outside a New York City museum.
#1 11 hrs ago
Was he drunk again? Mr. Hyde seems to be in control.
Shia, Hollywood doesn't seem to agree with you and you just can't seem to get in the "artist" groove. Maybe it's not you. Maybe you should consider the possibility that you've been surrounded by vampires your entire life and need to get away from them before they kill you.
#2 9 hrs ago
Never heard of this LaBeouf dirt bag before all this nonsense; the creep is just another attention starved hater.
Speaking of attention starved fools, looks like Chelsea Handler attacking Melania Trump is her new way to try to stay some what relevant in the demented world that is Hollyweird; when this no longer works, we can expect her to go back to exposing her flabby T & A again.
