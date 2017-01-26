A New York Judge Just Put a Temporary Halt to Part of Trump's Muslim Ban
On Friday, January 27, President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries . The following night , a federal judge in Brooklyn temporarily halted the deportation of immigrants – including refugees – from those countries.
