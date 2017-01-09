A look at the business Trumpa s son-in-law is setting aside

A look at the business Trumpa s son-i...

A look at the business Trump's son-in-law is setting aside

Donald Trump has tapped his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as a senior adviser. Kushner, who is married to Trump's eldest daughter Ivanka Trump, has for the past decade run Kushner Companies, the umbrella corporation that oversees the family's many real estate holdings.

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 1 hr ago
Go back to the business and get back to work. The country doesn't need Trump nepotism. Don't all the useless rich kids end up in Greenwich Village anyway?
