83-year-old man shoots himself in front of wife's grave in Queens
An 83-year-old man was near death Friday after he shot himself in the head while standing in front of his wife's grave at a Queens cemetery, police sources said. An 83-year-old man was near death Friday after he shot himself in the head while standing in front of his wife's grave at a Queens cemetery, police sources said.
