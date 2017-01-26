83-year-old man shoots himself in fro...

83-year-old man shoots himself in front of wife's grave in Queens

13 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

An 83-year-old man was near death Friday after he shot himself in the head while standing in front of his wife's grave at a Queens cemetery, police sources said.

