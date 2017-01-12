7 cities added to Bloomberg 'innovati...

7 cities added to Bloomberg 'innovation team' grant list

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Seven cities in the U.S., Canada and Israel stand to get up to $1.5 million apiece from former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg's foundation to create "innovation teams." The new additions include Toronto, the first Canadian city in the program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Word Association (Jul '10) 22 min Biff 7,652
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 1 hr SweLL GirL 17,158
Madam President 1 hr doomednewt 406
Review: oneBLOWdrybar 1 hr Francesca oligarchy 2
Time to go? (Jun '15) 3 hr Flurtz7957 12,966
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 3 hr Paradigm Shift ri... 1,027
Mayor Dave Mayer Raises Massive Property Taxes ... 4 hr Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 8 hr Paul Yanks 334,864
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 12 hr Jennifer 631
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,381 • Total comments across all topics: 277,861,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC