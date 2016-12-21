52-year-old man killed by hit-and-run...

52-year-old man killed by hit-and-run driver in Queens

8 hrs ago

Police say the man was hit by a car on Rockaway Boulevard and South Conduit Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Witnesses tell the Daily News that the impact sent the man flying at least 20 feet from where he was hit.

