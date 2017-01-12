37 Charged in Scheme to Illegally Install Gas Meters in Brooklyn, DA Says
A ring of nearly 40 landlords and National Grid employees was charged Thursday with installing illegal and potentially dangerous gas meters across Brooklyn. Former National Grid staffer Weldon "Al" Findlay, 47, worked with current utility workers to open up accounts and install meters for landlords without required inspections in buildings in Williamsburg, Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn Heights, Bushwick, Crown Heights, Midwood and Borough Park, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney .
