3 Killed in New Year's Day Crashes as Police Hunt Hit-and-Run Drivers

Three men were killed in separate car crashes across the city on New Year's Day just days after a woman was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn, police said. In two of the four deadly incidents, the drivers fled the scene and have yet to be arrested, the NYPD said.

