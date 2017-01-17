2nd arrest made in fatal Brooklyn stabbing
Police say they've made a second arrest in connection to a stabbing in Brooklyn last month that left one man dead and his brother wounded. NYPD officials say 27-year-old Eswin Gramajo is facing several charges including murder, attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|33 min
|Guinness Drinker
|1,405
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|Susanm
|313,211
|police block off trump tower
|2 hr
|Where is my love ...
|2
|Actors, mayors rally at inauguration eve Trump ...
|2 hr
|Quirky
|62
|TRUMP - " We Shall Over-Comb Some Day "
|3 hr
|Pete Singer
|1
|Poor poor Madonna
|3 hr
|Nigerian Deportation
|2
|Actors, mayors rally at inauguration eve Trump ...
|3 hr
|Ethel to Tilly
|6
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|4 hr
|Paul Yanks
|334,931
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC