Woman found dead in bathtub in Queens...

Woman found dead in bathtub in Queens home

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Nikka Mitchell dead in a bathtub in her home on 249th St. near Jamaica Ave. in Bellerose just after 7 p.m. Wednesday, cops said. Cops are trying to determine what killed a 45-year-old woman found dead in her home in Queens, police said Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 4 min Minnie Appolis Dr... 595
Giants talk back (Dec '06) 10 min Paul Yanks 5,994
News Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s... 23 min 2 Dogs 139
OBAMA is the BEST PRESIDENT EVER (Nov '10) 35 min NEMO 20,284
Madam President 37 min doomednewt 306
Dennis Kavanaugh Mlionaire Red Man Deadbeat Dad 42 min Huntington Harold 2
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 58 min John-K 312,984
jets talk back (Dec '07) 1 hr Paul Yanks 13,525
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,043 • Total comments across all topics: 277,436,321

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC