Woman found dead in bathtub in Queens home
Nikka Mitchell dead in a bathtub in her home on 249th St. near Jamaica Ave. in Bellerose just after 7 p.m. Wednesday, cops said. Cops are trying to determine what killed a 45-year-old woman found dead in her home in Queens, police said Thursday.
