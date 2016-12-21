Why did Ivanka Trump fly JetBlue? Cost, security, convenience A day...

A day after the daughter of President-elect Donald Trump was involved in an incident aboard a flight on low-cost airline JetBlue from JFK International Airport in New York City, a question on everyone's mind today is, Why was Ivanka Trump flying on JetBlue? A fellow passenger, whom some media sites identified as Dan Goldstein of Brooklyn, New York, was accused of harassing her by saying, "Your father is ruining the country." Goldstein and his husband, identified as Hunter College Professor Matthew Lasner, were removed from the flight and offered a later flight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.